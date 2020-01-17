New Study Examines Canadian Efforts To Develop Ebola Vaccine, Says Federal Funding Cuts Hurt Research

CBC: Canada’s Ebola vaccine almost didn’t happen, new study reveals

“A new study published this week tells a darker story about one of Canada’s key scientific discoveries — the development of the world’s first approved Ebola vaccine. Dalhousie University law professor Matthew Herder used Canada’s Access to Information Act to obtain hundreds of documents to track the development of the vaccine (rVSV-ZEBOV) from the first experiments at Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory in the early 2000s through to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014. The documents reveal Canadian government scientists struggling against federal funding cuts and industry indifference to push the discovery forward…” (Crowe, 1/17).

Globe And Mail: Ineffective private-sector partner, federal funding cuts hampered Canada’s efforts to develop Ebola vaccine: study

“…The report, published Thursday in the Journal of Law and the Biosciences, is the culmination of five years of work … At the end of 2019, rVSV-ZEBOV became the first Ebola vaccine to be approved by regulators in Europe and the United States. But that landmark could have been reached sooner, the authors argue, if Canada had not relied on the private sector to develop an experimental vaccine that was unlikely to turn a profit…” (Grant, 1/16).