New Ebola Outbreak Declared In Northwestern DRC City; At Least 5 Dead

Washington Post: New Ebola outbreak declared in Congo city that last saw the virus in 2018

“Congo’s health minister confirmed the discovery of a new Ebola case in the country’s Équateur province, which last saw an outbreak of the highly deadly virus in 2018, ultimately killing 33 people there. … The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said later on Monday that six cases had been identified by Congo’s Health Ministry. He said the WHO’s response was underway. … Congo has grappled for almost two years with a separate Ebola outbreak in its northeastern provinces that has killed 2,272 people so far. In April, that outbreak, the country’s worst, had been just days away from being declared over when new cases were found. The same region is also home to the world’s largest ongoing measles outbreak…” (Bearak, 6/1).

Additional coverage of the new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is available from AP, CNN, New York Times, The Telegraph, U.N. News, VOA, and Wall Street Journal.