Nearly 250M People In 47 African Countries Will Become Ill With Coronavirus Over Next Year, Research Predicts
The Guardian: Africa facing a quarter of a billion coronavirus cases, WHO predicts
“Nearly a quarter of a billion people across 47 African countries will catch coronavirus over the next year, but the result will be fewer severe cases and deaths than in the U.S. and Europe, new research predicts. A model by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional office for Africa, published in the BMJ Global Health, predicts a lower rate of transmission and viral spread across the continent than elsewhere, resulting in up to 190,000 deaths. But the authors warn the associated rise in hospital admissions, care needs and ‘huge impact’ on services such as immunization and maternity, will overwhelm already stretched health services…” (McVeigh, 5/15).
“Nearly a quarter of a billion people across 47 African countries will catch coronavirus over the next year, but the result will be fewer severe cases and deaths than in the U.S. and Europe, new research predicts. A model by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional office for Africa, published in the BMJ Global Health, predicts a lower rate of transmission and viral spread across the continent than elsewhere, resulting in up to 190,000 deaths. But the authors warn the associated rise in hospital admissions, care needs and ‘huge impact’ on services such as immunization and maternity, will overwhelm already stretched health services…” (McVeigh, 5/15).