NASEM Study Examines Long-Term Impacts Of Malaria Prophylaxis Drugs

Devex: Peace Corps offers window into long-term impacts of malaria drugs

“A new report on potential long-term health effects of malaria drugs reached few definitive conclusions. Researchers were clear on one point though: There has not been enough good research into potential links between malaria prophylactics and a variety of health outcomes experienced by people who have taken them. The study, published Tuesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, sought to respond to questions raised mainly by advocates for U.S. military personnel deployed in malaria-endemic countries…” (Igoe, 2/25).