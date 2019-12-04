MSF Calls On Gavi Board To Stop Paying Subsidies To Pfizer, GSK For Pneumococcal Vaccine

Médecins Sans Frontières: Pharma giants shouldn’t receive multi-million dollar pneumonia vaccine subsidy

“Ahead of this week’s board meeting of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in New Delhi, India, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) called on board members to immediately stop paying out funds from a remaining US$262 million subsidy to the pharmaceutical corporations Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for the pneumococcal vaccine. MSF called for the remaining funds to instead be used to support the uptake of a more affordable pneumococcal vaccine expected to come to market shortly…” (12/3).