More Than 9M People In Venezuela Food Insecure, Need Assistance, WFP Estimates Show

New Humanitarian: In Venezuela, the elderly are the ‘invisible victims’

“…The ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in the country — once one of the richest in South America — is making it nearly impossible for [elderly Venezuelans] to scrape by, stay healthy, and receive care and support in their old age…” (Rojo, 2/25).

U.N. News: One in three Venezuelans not getting enough to eat, U.N. study finds

“Hyperinflation in Venezuela means that roughly one-third of the population — more than nine million people — do not get enough to eat and are in need of assistance, according to estimates published … by the World Food Programme (WFP)…” (2/25).