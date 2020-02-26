menu

More Than 9M People In Venezuela Food Insecure, Need Assistance, WFP Estimates Show

Feb 26, 2020

New Humanitarian: In Venezuela, the elderly are the ‘invisible victims’
“…The ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in the country — once one of the richest in South America — is making it nearly impossible for [elderly Venezuelans] to scrape by, stay healthy, and receive care and support in their old age…” (Rojo, 2/25).

U.N. News: One in three Venezuelans not getting enough to eat, U.N. study finds
“Hyperinflation in Venezuela means that roughly one-third of the population — more than nine million people — do not get enough to eat and are in need of assistance, according to estimates published … by the World Food Programme (WFP)…” (2/25).

