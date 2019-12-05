More Pregnant Women, Children Protected From Malaria But Global Progress Remains Stalled, Needs More Funding, WHO Report Says

CIDRAP News: Malaria progress stall continues, but more pregnant women and kids protected

“Though progress against malaria continues to stall, mainly due to funding gaps, the World Health Organization (WHO) in its annual report [Wednesday] highlighted a promising development: more pregnant women and children were protected against the disease. In the report, based on 2018 data, the WHO estimates there were 228 million malaria cases, up from 219 million in 2017. Recent trends are concerning, because malaria levels had been dropping steadily between 2010 and 2014. The disease also killed about 405,000 people last year, with sub-Saharan African countries bearing most of the burden…” (Schnirring, 12/4).

