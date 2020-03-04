More Opinions In Global Health

The Conversation: Ghana needs a better policy to guide care for cancer patients

Yakubu Salifu, lecturer at Lancaster University (3/3).

Devex: Opinion: What the new data on private sector instruments doesn’t tell us

Cecilia Caio, senior analyst at Development Initiatives, and Nerea Craviotto, senior policy and advocacy officer at the European Network on Debt and Development (3/4).

Devex: Opinion: Why feminist leadership is essential to achieve gender equality

Malayah Harper, board member of SheDecides and member on the panel of chief advisers for Fair Share of Women Leaders, and Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of Plan International (3/2).

Forbes: Reciprocity In Global Health: Ain’t Easy But Vital

Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health, director of global health, and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre at McGill University (3/1).

Project Syndicate: The Gender Gap’s Health Consequences

Toyin Saraki, founder and president of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (3/3).