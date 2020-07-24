More News In Global Health

menu

Jul 24, 2020

BBC News: Israel: ‘Gay conversion’ therapy ban bill passed by MPs (7/23).

Devex: Exclusive: SDG Center for Africa hit by mismanagement allegations (Edwards, 7/24).

The Hill: New study finds hydroxychloroquine ineffective at treating COVID-19 (Hellmann, 7/23).

The Lancet: Ukrainian health authorities adopt hepatitis C project (Devi, 7/25).

Science: Polio vaccinators are back after pandemic pause (Roberts, 7/24).

U.N. News: New ECOSOC President outlines focus on pandemic, SDGs and climate action (7/23).

Washington Post: Earthquake sensors record unprecedented drop in human activity due to pandemic (Achenbach, 7/23).

Washington Post: The coronavirus is exacerbating a crisis on social media. Human rights activists could pay the price (Noack, 7/23).

WIRED: Climate change is fueling the spread of deadly tropical diseases (Evans, 7/24).

