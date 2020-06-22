More News in Global Health
AP: LGBT refugees find a haven in Kenya despite persecution (Odula, 6/20).
AP: Last batch of joint aid lands in Yemen amid U.N. funding cuts (Debre/Hyde, 6/19).
Devex: COVID-19 puts a spotlight on the Medicines Patent Pool (Worley, 6/22).
Devex: Q&A: U.N. envoy on building back a better food system (Welsh, 6/19).
New York Times: Scientists Take Aim at Another Coronavirus Study in a Major Journal (Mandavilli, 6/18).
New York Times: Tsunami or Ripple? The Pandemic’s Mental Toll Is an Open Question (Carey, 6/21).
Science: Drug recently shown to reduce coronavirus death risk could run out, experts warn (Cahan, 6/21).
U.N. News: Global ban needed on bogus ‘conversion therapy,’ argues U.N. rights expert (6/21).
Washington Post: Kirk R. Smith, scientist who warned of health hazards of open-fire cooking, dies at 73 (Shudel, 6/21).
Xinhua: WHO certifies South Sudan free of polio (6/20).
Xinhua: UNRWA official warns of COVID-19 risks in refugee camps (6/21).
Tags
- LGBT/MSM/Gay and Bisexual
- Programs, Funding & Financing
- UN Agency
- Health In Emergency Situations/Humanitarian Assistance
- Non Communicable Disease/Chronic Disease
- Environment and Climate Change
- Polio
- Food Security and Nutrition
- Mental Health
- Coronavirus
- Disease Outbreaks
- Private Sector Involvement
- Treatment and Prevention Strategies
- Africa
- Middle East