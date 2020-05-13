More News In Global Health

menu

May 13, 2020

AP: U.N. chief urges faith leaders to challenge harmful messages (Lederer, 5/13).

CBS News: Forget ‘murder hornets,’ experts say — this is the real ‘murder insect’ (5/12).

Devex: Catching fog and other creative solutions for clean water access (Root, 5/12).

POLITICO: Conspiracy theorists, far-right extremists around the world seize on the pandemic (Scott et al., 5/12).

PRI: Women leaders eschew ‘macho-man’ politics in COVID-19 response (Barry, 5/12).

Science: Mosquitoes’ taste for human blood may grow as African cities expand (Pennisi, 5/12).

U.N. News: U.N. chief appeals to ‘common humanity’ across all faiths, in tackling the coronavirus (5/12).

UPI: Study: Global malnutrition puts more at risk for coronavirus disease (Hughes, 5/12).

