More News In Global Health

AFP: Nepal census will add 3rd gender, recognizing LGBT minority (Gurubacharya, 2/6).

Devex: How can data build a truer picture of the gender gap in food insecurity? (Welsh, 2/4).

Devex: Video: How school meals can fight malnutrition (2/3).

New Humanitarian: The Gambia’s ‘MeToo’ year breaks silence on rape (Hunt, 2/5).

Science: Colombia’s first ever science minister faces calls to resign over fungi-based cancer treatment (Ortega, 2/3).

STAT: Gilead loses its challenge to a pair of U.S. patents for an HIV prevention pill (Silverman, 2/5).

The Telegraph: One in eight cancers may be triggered by viruses, study suggests (Knapton, 2/5).

Xinhua: Zimbabwe to host high-level U.N. conference on SDGs (2/5).