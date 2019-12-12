More News In Global Health
AP: Outdated, dangerous childbirth practices persist in Europe (Cheng, 12/12).
Devex: More complex food production, distribution systems a hazard for food safety (Ravelo, 12/12).
IOL: HIV-positive and depressed kids likely to have suicidal thoughts, study (Mtika, 12/12).
IOL: Malawi’s HIV-positive teens’ mental health challenge (Mtika, 12/12).
New Humanitarian: After floods, an early ‘lean season’ awaits South Sudan (Francis, 12/11).
Reuters: Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ as toxic haze lingers (Dasgupta, 12/12).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: Eight in 10 girls in western Nepal forced to sleep outside during periods (Sharma, 12/9).
Xinhua: Water supply and sanitation systems severely affected by conflict in Yemen: UNICEF (12/12).
Xinhua: Uganda launches 2nd phase of cholera vaccination (12/11).