More Aid Needed To Help Millions Of Yemeni Children At Risk Of Starvation, UNICEF Report Says

Jun 26, 2020

DW: Millions of Yemeni children could starve without urgent aid: UNICEF
“Millions of children in Yemen could be pushed towards starvation by the end of the year as the humanitarian crisis is compounded by a lack of funding as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF said on Friday. A report by the United Nations children’s agency has indicated that the number of malnourished children under the age of five in the war-torn country could rise by 20% — to 2.4 million — unless the international community makes up for a massive shortfall in aid…” (6/26).

Additional coverage of the UNICEF report and the situation in Yemen is available from AP, Reuters, U.N. News, and UPI.

