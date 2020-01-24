More Action Needed To Address Antimicrobial Resistance, Lancet Editorial Says

The Lancet: The antimicrobial crisis: enough advocacy, more action

Editorial Board

“…Addressing [antimicrobial resistance (AMR)] is a complex issue. The formal tripartite of WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the World Organisation for Animal Health must have a major role in identifying and promoting the implementation of feasible strategies to tackle AMR, eventually leading to a global governance mechanism whereby evidence-based interventions that are feasible and acceptable can be enshrined. One idea mooted is a legally binding global treaty akin to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. Without an overarching global mechanism, to which countries commit, efforts to slow the evolution of antimicrobial resistance will continue to be piecemeal and not meet the scale and urgency that this global challenge demands” (1/25).