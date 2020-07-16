menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

MFAN Virtual Panel Discussion Examines U.S. DFC’s First 6 Months

Jul 16, 2020

MFAN: The Development Finance Corporation at Six Months: Early Successes and Challenges
MFAN posted a virtual panel discussion examining the first six months of the new U.S. Development Finance Corporation. The panel features Rob Mosbacher, former president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation; Alix Peterson Zwane, CEO of the Global Innovation Fund; and Erin Collinson, director of policy outreach at the Center for Global Development (7/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.