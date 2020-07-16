MFAN Virtual Panel Discussion Examines U.S. DFC’s First 6 Months

MFAN: The Development Finance Corporation at Six Months: Early Successes and Challenges

MFAN posted a virtual panel discussion examining the first six months of the new U.S. Development Finance Corporation. The panel features Rob Mosbacher, former president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation; Alix Peterson Zwane, CEO of the Global Innovation Fund; and Erin Collinson, director of policy outreach at the Center for Global Development (7/15).