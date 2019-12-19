MFAN Lauds Congress For Rejecting Trump Administration’s Proposed Cuts To Foreign Affairs Budget

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network: MFAN Applauds Congress for Final Foreign Affairs Spending Bill

In a statement, MFAN Co-Chairs Lester Munson, Larry Nowels, and Tessie San Martin note Congress approved a final FY 2020 State and Foreign Operations spending bill and state, “The Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network thanks Congress for rejecting the Trump administration’s overall blunt and drastic cuts to the foreign affairs budget for the third year and including high-priority effectiveness provisions in the final bill…” (12/18).