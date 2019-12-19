menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

MFAN Lauds Congress For Rejecting Trump Administration’s Proposed Cuts To Foreign Affairs Budget

Dec 19, 2019

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network: MFAN Applauds Congress for Final Foreign Affairs Spending Bill
In a statement, MFAN Co-Chairs Lester Munson, Larry Nowels, and Tessie San Martin note Congress approved a final FY 2020 State and Foreign Operations spending bill and state, “The Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network thanks Congress for rejecting the Trump administration’s overall blunt and drastic cuts to the foreign affairs budget for the third year and including high-priority effectiveness provisions in the final bill…” (12/18).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.