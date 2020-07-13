Mexico Passes Italy To Be 4th Globally In Number Of COVID-19 Deaths; Dubai, Abu Dhabi Confront Pandemic Differently; Outbreak In Kazakhstan Likely Novel Coronavirus; U.S. Death Rate Begins To Rise Again

AFRICA

The Economist: Which parts of Africa will be hit hardest by covid-19? (7/10).

ASIA

DW: Mystery pneumonia outbreak in Kazakhstan likely to be coronavirus: WHO (7/11).

U.N. News: COVID-19 lockdown in Myanmar exposes precarious position of LGBTQI population (7/11).

Wall Street Journal: Pandemic Crushes Garment Industry, the Developing World’s Path Out of Poverty (Mandhana et al., 7/11).

EUROPE

AP: Families of Italy’s virus dead seek answers, solace, justice (Winfield, 7/13).

CNN: Britain is the worst-hit country outside of the U.S. and Brazil. But it STILL won’t wear masks (Dean, 7/12).

LATIN AMERICA

BBC: Coronavirus: Why politics means success or failure in South America (Watson, 7/11).

Washington Post: Visual timeline shows Bolsonaro flouted health recommendations before contracting coronavirus — and after (Cahlan et al., 7/11).

MIDDLE EAST

Washington Post: Rivals Dubai and Abu Dhabi tackle coronavirus in very different ways (Schemm, 7/13).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: As U.S. grapples with virus, Florida hits record case increase (Lush/Gorondi, 7/12).

Bloomberg: Mexico Overtakes Italy to Have World’s Fourth-Most Virus Deaths (Quinn/Stillman, 7/12).

The Hill: COVID-19 surge pushes U.S. toward deadly cliff (Wilson, 7/12).

The Hill: Surgeon general says U.S. can reverse coronavirus surge in a few weeks ‘if everyone does their part’ (Klar, 7/12).

The Hill: Top White House coronavirus adviser says coronavirus mortality rate expected to rise amid resurgence of cases (Guzman, 7/10).

USA TODAY: How the South and Southwest became the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic (Stucka et al., 7/10).

Washington Post: After months of decline, America’s coronavirus death rate begins to rise (Achenbach et al., 7/10).