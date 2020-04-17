menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Media Outlets Examine Trump’s WHO Funding Freeze, Congressional Calls For WHO DG To Resign, China To Pay Coronavirus Compensation

Apr 17, 2020

Bloomberg: Trump’s WHO Funding Cut May Prevent Africa From Being Polio-Free (Ibukun/Alake, 4/16).

CNN: The U.S. is halting funding to the WHO. What does this actually mean? (Yeung, 4/16).

The Economist: The World Health Organization is under fire from America’s president (4/16).

The Hill: Top Republicans call on Trump to fund WHO pending director-general’s resignation (Brufke, 4/16).

Newsweek: China Hawks In Congress Want Beijing To Pay Compensation For Coronavirus Pandemic (Walker, 4/16).

New York Times: WHO, Now Trump’s Scapegoat, Warned About Coronavirus Early and Often (Pérez-Peña et al., 4/16).

PRI: Trump’s WHO funding cut harms ‘fragile’ health systems, organization’s Africa head says (4/16).

Reuters: Backing Trump, U.S. Republicans call for WHO chief to resign (Zengerle, 4/16).

Reuters: Pompeo urges full transparency on coronavirus in call with top Chinese diplomat, U.S. says (Pamuk/Bronnstrum, 4/15).

Vox: 12 experts on how the U.S. should hold China accountable for the coronavirus (Ward, 4/16).

Washington Examiner: Lindsey Graham: ‘I would double’ WHO funding if Bill Gates led the organization (Brest, 4/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.