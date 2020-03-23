menu

Media Outlets Examine Efforts To Identify, Test COVID-19 Treatments

Mar 23, 2020

ABC: Blood clot medicine, an HIV treatment and other drugs studied for coronavirus fight (Salzman, 3/21).

New York Times: Scientists Identify 69 Drugs to Test Against the Coronavirus (Zimmer, 3/22).

Science: WHO launches global megatrial of the four most promising coronavirus treatments (Kupferschmidt/Cohen, 3/22).

STAT: Gilead pauses access to experimental Covid-19 drug due to ‘overwhelming demand’ (Herper, 3/22).

STAT: Why President Trump is at odds with his medical experts over using malaria drugs against Covid-19 (Herper, 3/22).

Wall Street Journal: Doctors Try Steroids to Treat Coronavirus Patients, Against WHO Counsel (Landers/Inada, 3/22).

