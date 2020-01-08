menu

MCC To Focus On Staff, Culture Of Innovation, Private Sector Engagement, Accountability In 2020

Jan 08, 2020

Devex: What to expect from the Millennium Challenge Corporation in 2020
“According to the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the agency will have four key areas of focus in the year ahead: its staff, enhancing a culture of innovation, engaging the private sector, and accountability. The agency, which was without a Senate-confirmed leader for about two years before Sean Cairncross took over as CEO in July, is looking to chart a way forward that focuses on those key areas as it aims to expand its work…” (Saldinger, 1/8).

