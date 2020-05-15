menu

Lockdowns, Contact Tracing, Border Closures Could Impact Privacy, Human Rights, Access To Health Care, U.N. Agencies Warn

May 15, 2020

Devex: Tracking COVID-19: What are the implications for privacy and human rights? (Cornish, 5/15).

The Hill: UNICEF health chief warns ‘indiscriminate lockdowns’ could cause more harm in poorer nations (Klar, 5/14).

NPR: Countries Slammed Their Borders Shut To Stop Coronavirus. But Is It Doing Any Good? (Brumfiel/Wilburn, 5/15).

The Telegraph: UNICEF warns lockdown could kill more than Covid-19 as model predicts 1.2 million child deaths (Newey, 5/13).

U.N. News: U.N. rights chief warns against mishandling the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns (5/14).

U.N. News: Workers and COVID-19: Access to healthcare, now ‘a matter of life and death’ (5/14).

