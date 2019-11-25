Lancet HIV Series Examines Health-Related Outcomes Of People Living With HIV Beyond Viral Suppression

The Lancet HIV: HIV Outcomes Beyond Viral Suppression

This Lancet HIV Series’ executive summary states, “In the era of modern antiretroviral therapy people living with HIV can expect to live a normal lifespan. However substantial barriers to accessing non-HIV related care exist and impact the wellbeing of this population. Current targets for the HIV response focus on testing, treatment, and viral suppression. This Series explores wider aims, beyond viral suppression, and argues for an additional measure focusing on health-related quality of life. The role patient-reported outcomes could play in measuring progress and how stigma undermines health-related quality of life are also examined” (11/25).