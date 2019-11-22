Kohler Co. Working With Partners To Drive, Implement Innovation In Sanitation, Opinion Piece Says

IPS: More Than just a Toilet: Fusing innovation & Partnerships for a Better World

Rotish Namboothiry, associate director of Innovation for Good at Kohler Co.

“Each year, World Toilet Day raises awareness of the crucial role that sanitation plays in reducing disease and creating healthier communities. At Kohler, we’re committed to finding solutions for universal sanitation access by leveraging our design & innovation competencies and partnering with like-minded organizations to bring meaningful innovations to those communities most in need. … Innovation for Good is Kohler’s internal incubator designed to find new business opportunities that have a social purpose aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). … If we’re going to put an end to the sanitation crisis, the time for real action and strong partnership is now… (11/21).