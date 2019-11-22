menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Kohler Co. Working With Partners To Drive, Implement Innovation In Sanitation, Opinion Piece Says

Nov 22, 2019

IPS: More Than just a Toilet: Fusing innovation & Partnerships for a Better World
Rotish Namboothiry, associate director of Innovation for Good at Kohler Co.

“Each year, World Toilet Day raises awareness of the crucial role that sanitation plays in reducing disease and creating healthier communities. At Kohler, we’re committed to finding solutions for universal sanitation access by leveraging our design & innovation competencies and partnering with like-minded organizations to bring meaningful innovations to those communities most in need. … Innovation for Good is Kohler’s internal incubator designed to find new business opportunities that have a social purpose aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). … If we’re going to put an end to the sanitation crisis, the time for real action and strong partnership is now… (11/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.