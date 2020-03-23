KFF Resources Examine U.S. Military’s COVID-19 Response, Case Numbers Globally, Other Aspects Of Outbreak

KFF: The U.S. Military and the Domestic Coronavirus Response: Key Questions

Governors, presidential candidates, and others have asked for military assistance for domestic coronavirus response, and President Trump has stated he is working with states and the Department of Defense to have the military provide additional resources and assets. This brief answers key questions about potential U.S. military engagement in the domestic response to the coronavirus (Michaud/Moss, 3/20).

