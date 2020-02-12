menu

KFF Analyzes Global Health-Related Funding In President’s FY2021 Budget Request

Feb 12, 2020

KFF: White House Releases FY21 Budget Request
This budget summary highlights global health-related funding in the President’s FY 2021 budget request, which was released on February 10, 2020. The request includes funding for U.S. global health programs at the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (2/11).

