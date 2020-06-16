Iran To Cease Provision Of Family Planning Services At State-Run Health Facilities

The Guardian: Iran ends provision by state of contraceptives and vasectomies

“Iran’s state hospitals and clinics are no longer performing vasectomies or giving out contraceptives in an attempt to revive flagging population growth, a senior health official has told state media. Iranian women were now having 1.7 children on average, well below the 2.2 required to maintain the population, Hamed Barakati, director general of the Ministry of Health’s Office of Population and Family Health, told the Islamic Republic News Agency in an interview on Sunday. … Family planning procedures and products would continue to be available from pharmacies and private hospitals, however, and in public hospitals to women whose life was at risk, Barakati said…” (Safi, 6/15).

Additional coverage of Iran’s policy decision regarding state-provided family planning services is available from BBC and The Telegraph.