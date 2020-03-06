menu

Ipas President/CEO Discusses Trump Administration Policies Impacting Abortion Domestically, Internationally

Mar 06, 2020

North Carolina Justice Center’s “NC Policy Watch”: The global, national and local impacts of Trump’s war on reproductive freedom
Anu Kumar, president and CEO of Ipas, discusses Trump administration policies aimed at reducing abortion, both domestically and abroad, including the reinstated and expanded Mexico City policy. Kumar writes, “As Americans watch abortion access shrink under the Trump administration, we should remember the United States is an aberration in the global movement for women’s rights, including sexual and reproductive rights…” (3/6).

