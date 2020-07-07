International Institutions, Businesses Off Track In Goal Of Eradicating Extreme Poverty By 2030, Outgoing Rapporteur Says In Final Report; Sustainable Future Depends On World Acting In Solidarity, U.N. ECOSOC VP Says

The Guardian: ‘We squandered a decade’: world losing fight against poverty, says U.N. academic

“International institutions are losing the fight against global poverty despite ‘self congratulatory’ messages to the contrary, according to the U.N.’s outgoing special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. In his final report in the post, the Australian academic Philip Alston warns that states and global organizations are ‘completely off track’ to meet the goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030, with more people instead likely to become highly impoverished by new shocks, including coronavirus and existing challenges like the climate crisis…” (Beaumont, 7/7).

U.N. News: A sustainable future for all depends on ‘resolve to act together in solidarity’

“The United Nations vision for a sustainable future for all ‘will depend on our policy choices today, and our resolve to act together in solidarity,’ a senior U.N. official told delegates on Monday at a meeting to discuss post-pandemic recovery. Mher Margaryan, the vice president of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), was speaking at the Integration Segment of a day-long meeting on the eve of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), the annual stock-take of the world’s progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the U.N.’s blueprint for a better future, for people and planet…” (7/6).

Additional coverage of Alston’s report is available from Foreign Policy.