International Donors, Governments Must Address National Security, Outbreak Preparedness, Community Engagement For Ebola Vaccine Success, Opinion Piece Says

Jan 16, 2020

Project Syndicate: Why an Ebola Vaccine Is Not Enough
Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, CEO of EpiAFRIC and director of Policy and Advocacy for Nigeria Health Watch

“…Without doubt, [the recently approved Ebola vaccine] Ervebo could be a game changer in tackling future Ebola outbreaks. But, in order to help protect health workers and communities, the vaccine must be delivered safely, sustainably, and equitably. That seems unlikely in many countries where Ebola is endemic, owing to security, systemic, and social challenges. Unless these challenges are addressed, Ervebo won’t be effective. … Above all, international donors must work closely with African governments and national public health institutes to ensure that the vaccine can be delivered to everyone who needs it” (1/16).

