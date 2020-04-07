Increased Contact Between Humans, Wild Animals Could Contribute To More Disease Outbreaks, Some Experts Say

Los Angeles Times: HIV, Ebola, SARS and now COVID-19: Why some scientists fear deadly outbreaks are on the rise

“The social upheaval and death caused by the new coronavirus has awoken many to what some infectious-disease experts have been warning about for more than a decade: Outbreaks of dangerous new diseases with the potential to become pandemics have been on the rise — from HIV to swine flu to SARS to Ebola. Many experts now believe that this surge in new infectious diseases is being driven in part by some of humanity’s most environmentally destructive practices, such as deforestation and poaching, leading to increased contact between highly mobile, urbanized human populations and wild animals…” (Smith, 4/7).