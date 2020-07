International AIDS Society: Adeeba Kamarulzaman of Malaysia announced as the first Asian President of IAS — the International AIDS Society

“IAS has announced nine newly elected and three re-elected members to its Governing Council. Adeeba Kamarulzaman of Malaysia is the new IAS President and Sharon Lewin of Australia the President-Elect, with Jennifer Kates of the United States serving as Treasurer…” (7/10).