Human Vaccine Trials For New Coronavirus Could Begin In 3 Months; Virus Yet To Be Named

Jan 23, 2020

The Hill: Coronavirus vaccine could begin human trials in three months
“A top official at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said Wednesday that human trials for a vaccine to counter a new strain of coronavirus behind an outbreak of viral pneumonia in China could begin within three months…” (Bowden, 1/22).

STAT: It’s been sequenced. It’s spread across borders. Now the new pneumonia-causing virus needs a name
“…The pneumonia-causing virus, which is spreading rapidly in China and beyond, is currently being identified as 2019-nCoV, shorthand for a novel or new (i.e. ‘n’) coronavirus (CoV) that was first detected in 2019. The disease it causes doesn’t yet have a name, either, though Wuhan SARS or Wu Flu are among of the options being thrown around on the internet…” (Branswell, 1/23).

Additional coverage of what is known about the novel coronavirus is available from AP, Global Health NOW, New York Times (2), PBS NewsHour, Scientific American, STAT, and Washington Post (2).

