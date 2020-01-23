Human Vaccine Trials For New Coronavirus Could Begin In 3 Months; Virus Yet To Be Named

The Hill: Coronavirus vaccine could begin human trials in three months

“A top official at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said Wednesday that human trials for a vaccine to counter a new strain of coronavirus behind an outbreak of viral pneumonia in China could begin within three months…” (Bowden, 1/22).

STAT: It’s been sequenced. It’s spread across borders. Now the new pneumonia-causing virus needs a name

“…The pneumonia-causing virus, which is spreading rapidly in China and beyond, is currently being identified as 2019-nCoV, shorthand for a novel or new (i.e. ‘n’) coronavirus (CoV) that was first detected in 2019. The disease it causes doesn’t yet have a name, either, though Wuhan SARS or Wu Flu are among of the options being thrown around on the internet…” (Branswell, 1/23).

