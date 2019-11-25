menu

Health Officials Detecting More Vaccine-Derived Polio Cases Than Wild Virus Cases, Report Shows

Nov 25, 2019

AP: More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
“Four African countries have reported new cases of polio linked to the oral vaccine, as global health numbers show there are now more children being paralyzed by viruses originating in vaccines than in the wild. In a report late last week, the World Health Organization and partners noted nine new polio cases caused by the vaccine in Nigeria, Congo, Central African Republic, and Angola. Seven countries elsewhere in Africa have similar outbreaks and cases have been reported in Asia, including the two countries where polio remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan…” (11/25).

