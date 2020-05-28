Health Experts Warn Against ‘Vaccine Nationalism’ In Race To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

NPR: In The Battle Against COVID-19, A Risk Of ‘Vaccine Nationalism’

“The race to defeat the coronavirus can be viewed in two very distinct ways. One is based on international cooperation, with a vaccine treated as a ‘global public good.’ The other is competitive, a battle between nations that’s being described as ‘vaccine nationalism.’ Many are hoping for the former, but are seeing signs of the latter…” (Myre, 5/27).

Wall Street Journal: ‘Vaccine Nationalism’: A New Dynamic in the Race to Quash Coronavirus

“…The resulting picture is what public-health experts call ‘vaccine nationalism,’ as the international pursuit for a desperately needed shot shifts into a contest of which world power can immunize its population first. A coronavirus vaccine would be a monumental prize for the first country able to manufacture it at scale, a civilizational triumph comparable to the moon landing. It would allow the winner to revive its economy months ahead of others and then select which allies get shipments next, centering the global recovery on its medical output…” (Loftus et al., 5/27).

Additional coverage of issues related to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research is available from CNN, Reuters, and Washington Post.