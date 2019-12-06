menu

Health Benefits Of Cutting Air Pollution Begin Within Weeks, Study Shows

Dec 06, 2019

The Guardian: Cutting air pollution ‘can prevent deaths within weeks’
“Cutting air pollution can prevent deaths within weeks, according to scientists. They found the health benefits of clean air were ‘almost immediate and substantial’ and stretched into the long term, saving billions of dollars. The review examined the evidence for the reduction of illness after levels of toxic air were reduced. It showed dramatic reductions in asthma and children missing school, heart attacks, and the number of small and premature babies. … The report, published in the journal Annals of the American Thoracic Society by international experts from the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, found the benefits of cleaner air begin in the first week…” (Carrington, 12/6).

