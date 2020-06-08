Global Partnerships Forming To Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

New York Times: U.K. Lab to Sidestep Drug Industry to Sell Potential Virus Vaccine

“A prominent British laboratory is forming a special partnership that would sidestep the drug industry to sell a potential vaccine against the coronavirus without profits or licensing fees in Britain and in low- and middle-income countries. … Imperial College is forming the company in partnership with the investment firm Morningside Ventures, which is based in Hong Kong. The new entity will be called VacEquity Global Health. Morningside Ventures was founded by the Chan family, which is also a major donor to the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard…” (Kirkpatrick, 6/7).

Wall Street Journal: Vaccine Giant Promises a Billion Covid Shots for Poor Countries

“An Indian drug giant, little-known outside the vaccine world, has agreed to make and distribute a billion doses of a yet-to-be approved coronavirus vaccine — a move aimed at providing pandemic protection to the world’s poorest. AstraZeneca [last] week tapped Serum Institute of India, or SII, to be part of a global manufacturing and distribution network for a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by University of Oxford researchers…” (Bellman/Roland, 6/6).