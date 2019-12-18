menu

Global Monitoring, Evaluation Of Sanitation Progress Underestimates Impacts Of Unsafe Sewage Management, Report Says

Dec 18, 2019

Devex: Scale of urban sanitation crisis is underestimated globally, new report shows
“The scale of the urban sanitation crisis is underestimated globally, according to a new report released Wednesday by the World Resources Institute. … In the report, researchers analyzed 15 cities in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, which account for a population of about 101 million people. They found that on average, 62% of sewage and fecal waste is unsafely managed, which can include ineffective septic tanks, open defecation, shoddily constructed and flooded pit latrines, as well as open sewers…” (Jerving, 12/18).

