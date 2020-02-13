Global Health Security Index Highlights Countries Best Prepared For Health Emergencies

World Economic Forum: These are the countries best prepared for health emergencies

David Elliott, senior writer for Formative Content at the World Economic Forum, discusses findings from the Global Health Security Index, a report that assesses countries’ ability to prevent, detect, and respond to health emergencies. Elliott notes, “The 195-country study finds national health security to be ‘fundamentally weak’ around the world. No nation is fully prepared to handle an epidemic or pandemic, it says. … Stronger, unified responses to these threats … will be of vital importance” (2/12).