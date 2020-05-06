Global Health, Humanitarian Expert Tim Ziemer To Resign From USAID Position

Devex: USAID humanitarian leader Tim Ziemer to resign

“Tim Ziemer, who leads the U.S. Agency for International Development’s humanitarian assistance, democracy, and conflict efforts, informed the White House on Monday that he plans to resign effective June 5, according to an internal email obtained by Devex…” (Igoe, 5/5).

POLITICO: ‘Very difficult and emotional’: Pandemic expert leaves Trump administration

“…Timothy Ziemer’s departure robs the Trump administration of another expert as it tries to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The former Navy rear admiral is highly regarded and has decades of government service, although he has been somewhat sidelined during the ongoing crisis…” (Toosi, 5/5).