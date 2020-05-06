menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Global Health, Humanitarian Expert Tim Ziemer To Resign From USAID Position

May 06, 2020

Devex: USAID humanitarian leader Tim Ziemer to resign
“Tim Ziemer, who leads the U.S. Agency for International Development’s humanitarian assistance, democracy, and conflict efforts, informed the White House on Monday that he plans to resign effective June 5, according to an internal email obtained by Devex…” (Igoe, 5/5).

POLITICO: ‘Very difficult and emotional’: Pandemic expert leaves Trump administration
“…Timothy Ziemer’s departure robs the Trump administration of another expert as it tries to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The former Navy rear admiral is highly regarded and has decades of government service, although he has been somewhat sidelined during the ongoing crisis…” (Toosi, 5/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.