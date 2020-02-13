Global Health Council Urges Congress To Reject Proposed Cuts To Global Health In Trump Administration’s FY2021 Budget Request

Global Health Council: Global Health Council Calls for Increased U.S. Investment in Global Health and International Development Programs

“The Trump Administration released its proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 [on Monday], which contains a … decrease in the international affairs budget, including a 34% cut to global health programs at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Department of State. Cuts were also proposed for programs that support global health … at the Department of Health and Human Services, and its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These proposed cuts will drastically undermine the leadership role the United States plays in global health, decrease the likelihood of progress at the country level, and limits our capacity to fight pandemics today or tomorrow. … As it has previously, Global Health Council calls on Congress to reject the President’s budget as presented and further urges the continued funding of global health and international development programs across federal government accounts…” (2/10).