Global Health Community Releases Statements, Announcements, Blog Posts On COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 24, 2020

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Global Fund Supports Countries in Response to COVID-19 (3/23).

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: COVID-19 Pandemic: Statement from Executive Director Peter Sands (3/18).

Harvard Business Review: Will Governments Restrict Foreign Access to Pandemic Supplies?
Henry Farrell, professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, and Abraham L. Newman, professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and Department of Government, and director of Georgetown’s Mortara Center for International Studies (3/23).

IDSA’s “Science Speaks”: COVID-19 virus volcanoes: A global ring of fire pan-epidemics
Daniel Lucey, infectious diseases physician and adjunct professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical Center, senior scholar at the Georgetown University O’Neil Institute, anthropology research associate at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, and member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America Global Health Committee (3/23).

UNICEF: U.N. Secretary-General to launch COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (3/23).

U.K. Government: Vaccine trials among recipients of £20 million coronavirus research investment (3/23).

World Economic Forum: It’s time to play offense — Monday’s COVID-19 WHO briefing
Linda Lacina, digital editor at the World Economic Forum (3/23).

