Getting Coronavirus Treatments, Eventual Vaccine To Populations Most In Need Important To Stem Pandemic, Bill Gates Says At Virtual Conference

Reuters: Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’

“Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the ‘highest bidder,’ saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic. ‘If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we’ll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic,’ Gates, a founder of Microsoft, said in a video released on Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society…” (Miller, 7/11).

