Georgetown Global Health Security Experts Comment On CDC’s Decision To Screen Air Passengers From Central China For New Virus

Jan 21, 2020

Georgetown University: Global Health Security Experts See Challenges With Screening Airline Passengers from China for Virus
“Georgetown University global health experts say the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to screen airline passengers arriving from central China for a new virus creates many challenges. Georgetown University global health security experts Rebecca Katz, PhD, MPH, and global health legal and policy expert Alexandra Phelan, SJD, LLM, LLB, share their perspectives…” (1/17).

