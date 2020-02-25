GAO To Release Study On Diversity Among State Department Employees

Foreign Policy: State Department Struggling on Diversity, New Report Finds

“The U.S. State Department’s efforts to increase diversity in its ranks have fallen short and in some cases resulted in an actual decline in the percentage of women and ethnic and racial minorities employed there, according to a new study from a U.S. federal watchdog. This week, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), an independent federal watchdog, will release a comprehensive study on diversity at the State Department in a first-of-its-kind analysis that will publicize data on the department’s efforts to recruit and retain a diverse talent pool…” (Gramer, 2/24).