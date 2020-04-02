G20 Prepares COVID-19 Rescue Package For Africa As Refugee Camps Worldwide Feel Pandemic’s Impacts

AFRICA

Global Health NOW: In COVID-19, the Africa CDC Faces Its Greatest Challenge (Simpson, 3/31).

Los Angeles Times: This African city has endured war and Ebola. Now comes coronavirus (Yeung, 4/1).

POLITICO: G-20 prepares coronavirus rescue package for Africa (Marks, 4/1).

Reuters: Somali doctor, veteran of many battles, girds for war with coronavirus (Sheikh, 4/1).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Ugandan rights groups demand release of LGBT+ people jailed over coronavirus (McCool, 4/1).

U.N. News: Nigeria: U.N. and partners acting to avert coronavirus spread in displacement camps (4/1).

Washington Post: Borders are closing to fight the coronavirus. Now this village is split in two (Paquette, 4/1).

ASIA

Devex: In Rohingya camps, COVID-19 challenges humanitarian effort to ‘do no harm’ (Rogers/Lieberman, 4/2).

New Yorker: How COVID-19 Will Hit India (Chotiner, 4/1).

Reuters: Singapore’s coronavirus struggle shows colossal task of global containment (Geddie et al., 4/2).

Reuters: China and Australia target Pacific with coronavirus aid (Needham, 4/1).

EUROPE

AP: Mass testing, empty ICUs: Germany scores early against virus (Jordans, 4/1).

Reuters: Greece quarantines camp after migrants test coronavirus positive (Maltezou et al., 4/2).

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

DW: Coronavirus: Brazil is headed toward a ‘perfect storm’ (Christofaro, 4/1).

New York Times: Bolsonaro, Isolated and Defiant, Dismisses Coronavirus Threat to Brazil (Londoño et al., 4/1).

U.N. News: Protecting the Caribbean’s most vulnerable people in the face of COVID-19: A U.N. Resident Coordinator blog (4/1).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity (Anna, 4/2).

France 24: War-torn Yemen ‘not equipped’ for potential coronavirus outbreak (4/1).

Reuters: Packed with refugees, Palestinian camps face grave threat if coronavirus spreads (Ganeyeh et al., 4/2).

U.N. News: Coronavirus pandemic threatens to plunge millions in Arab region into poverty and food insecurity (4/1).