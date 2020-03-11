Foreign Policy Examines Trump Administration’s Policies Impacting Women’s Health, Objections To ‘Sexual And Reproductive Health’ Language

Foreign Policy: Trump’s War on the Concept of Women’s Health

“One of the signature marks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy has been deepening cooperation with authoritarian countries. Among the starkest expressions of that trend has been Washington’s new alliance with some of the world’s worst violators of women’s rights (including Saudi Arabia, Libya, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others) to combat a seemingly innocuous bit of medical vocabulary — namely, ‘sexual and reproductive health’…” (Rani, 3/10).