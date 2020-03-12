Food Security Groups, Expert Concerned About Industry Influence At U.N. Food Systems Summit

The Guardian: U.N. under fire over choice of ‘corporate puppet’ as envoy at key food summit

“A global summit on food security is at risk of being dominated by big business at the expense of farmers and social movements, according to the U.N.’s former food expert. Olivier De Schutter, the former U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, said food security groups around the world had expressed misgivings about the U.N. food systems summit, which is due to take place in 2021 and could be crucial to making agriculture more sustainable. … His comments followed protests last month over the announcement that Agnes Kalibata, the former Rwandan minister for agriculture, would lead the event, despite her role as president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra), which has been accused of promoting damaging, business-focused practices. De Schutter emphasized that his comments were not directed at Kalibata personally…” (Dehghan/Ahmed, 3/12).