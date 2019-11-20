Fluctuations In Somalia’s Rainy Seasons Sign Of Climate Change; Flooding Displaces 370K, Threatens Famine

The Guardian: ‘We have nothing’: Somalia floods raise specter of famine

“…About 370,000 people have been displaced so far due to flooding, according to the latest U.N. figures. Authorities have not yet said how many people died in the flooding, Somalia’s worst in recent history. … The Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who visited the town and waded through submerged areas, called the devastation ‘beyond our capacity’ and pleaded for more help from aid groups…” (Mumin/Burke, 11/19).

New Humanitarian: Weather and war: How climate shocks are compounding Somalia’s problems

“…Somalia’s two rainy seasons — the Gu’ from April to June, and the Deyr from October to December — have dictated the lives of farmers and pastoralists for centuries. But extremes, like the failure of the Gu’ and the exceptionally heavy Deyr, no longer seem so abnormal, and point to the growing impact of climate change in a country that, due to almost three decades of conflict, is already one of the world’s most vulnerable…” (Santur, 11/19).