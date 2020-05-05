menu

Financial Times Special Report Examines Efforts To Develop Novel Coronavirus Vaccine, Impacts On World’s Poor, Campaign To Address Antimicrobial Resistance

May 05, 2020

Financial Times: FT Health: Combating Coronavirus
In this special report, the Financial Times “look[s] at efforts to ensure that the world’s poor are not left behind [in the race to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine] — and ask whether the pandemic will jolt policymakers into confronting the looming threat from antimicrobial resistance” (Multiple authors, 5/4).

